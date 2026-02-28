CENTCOM launches operation Epic Fury targeting Iranian military sites

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28 on orders from the US President, beginning strikes at 1:15 a.m. Eastern Time against Iranian military targets, the command said.

US and partner forces targeted sites described as posing an imminent threat, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), air defense systems, missile and drone launch positions, and military airfields.

“The President ordered bold action, and our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, and Coast Guardsmen are answering the call,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement.

After the initial wave of strikes, CENTCOM said its forces intercepted hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones launched in response. The command reported no US casualties or combat-related injuries, adding that damage to US facilities was limited and did not disrupt operations.

The early phase of the operation involved precision-guided munitions fired from air, land, and sea platforms. CENTCOM also deployed one-way attack drones through its Task Force Scorpion Strike unit, marking their first use in combat, according to the statement.

US officials described Operation Epic Fury as one of the largest concentrations of American military force in the region in recent decades.