Iraq denies strike on strategic Taji base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Lieut. Gen. Saad Maan, head of the Iraqi Security Media Cell, on Saturday denied reports of attacks targeting Taji, north of Baghdad, or Maysan province, as authorities heightened security in the capital following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation.

Camp Taji, one of Iraq’s largest and most strategic military sites, includes an air base and has long hosted Iraqi and foreign forces.

Iraqi authorities intensified security measures around Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, amid heightened regional tensions. A security source told Shafaq News that the security forces also closed the Suspension Bridge (al-Jisr al-Mu‘allaq), a key access point to the Green Zone, following protests near the bridge condemning US strikes on Iran.

In the northern Kurdistan Region, witnesses and security sources reported hearing more than ten explosions near Erbil International Airport, which includes a military section used by US-led Coalition forces, and at Harir Air Base, another facility hosting US troops.

The Kurdish Counter-Terrorism Service later said the Global Coalition intercepted and shot down several missiles and drones over Erbil province. It did not provide details on damage or casualties.

The developments unfolded hours after coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, described by Washington as actions against “imminent threats.” In response, Tehran, according to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases in several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.