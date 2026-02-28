Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Al-Nujaba escalate threats against Israel and US

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah on Saturday urged armed operations inside Israel and called on allied factions to escalate attacks against Israeli and US forces following Israeli-US strikes in Iran and Iraq.

In a statement, the group described the moment as decisive and appealed to factions in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria to intensify operations inside Israeli territory in response to what it termed continued aggression.

Harakat Al-Nujaba Secretary-General Akram Al-Kaabi separately declared that neutrality “is no longer an option,” criticized US policies and President Donald Trump, and called for ending the American military presence in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq. He advocated what he described as a prolonged war of attrition against US forces and pledged to maintain the group’s resistance strategy.

The parties, both aligned with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) and the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, as well as Kataib Sayyed Al-Shuhada, have all declared their intention to join Iran in confronting the United States and Israel.

Earlier today, coordinated US and Israeli strikes hit sites inside Iran, which Washington described as measures against “imminent threats.” In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, while regional media reported strikes near facilities in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

