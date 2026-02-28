Iran attacks US on Arab soil: Interceptions and injuries

Shafaq News- Middle East

Several Gulf countries and Jordan reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones on Saturday, with the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq confirming defensive responses, limited injuries, and temporary airspace closures as regional tensions escalated.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense said air defense forces had dealt with 137 Iranian ballistic missiles and 209 drones since the start of the attack. Of the missiles detected, 132 were destroyed while five fell into the sea. The ministry added that 195 drones were intercepted, while 14 fell within the country’s territory and waters, causing minor collateral damage. It noted that debris from intercepted projectiles led to limited material damage to some civilian properties.

Dubai Airports also confirmed an incident at Dubai International Airport (DXB), saying emergency response teams were activated immediately in coordination with relevant authorities. Four people were injured and received medical assistance at the scene.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Interior reported that eight people were injured, including one critically, due to falling missile debris. The director of public relations at the ministry said authorities handled 114 reports of debris falling across the country. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Qatar had been targeted with 44 missiles and eight drones so far, adding that an early warning radar in northern Qatar was struck and damaged during the attack.

In Bahrain, the Deputy Chief of Public Security at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, said the situation was reassuring and under control, with no casualties or loss of life reported. The General Command of the Bahrain Defense Force said air defense systems had effectively responded to additional “hostile attacks” from Iran on Saturday evening, stressing that the situation was fully secure and under complete control.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said military operations were continuing to counter missile and drone attacks targeting the country’s airspace, affirming the armed forces’ readiness to respond to developments. The ministry’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Saud Al-Ajmi, said the General Staff confirmed ongoing defensive operations to protect Kuwait’s airspace and sovereignty. He added that debris fell inside Ali Al Salem Air Base following interceptions, resulting in minor injuries to three armed forces personnel and some material damage, but without affecting operational readiness.

In Jordan, a senior military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces told the state-run Petra News agency that 49 drones and ballistic missiles targeting Jordanian territory were intercepted. The operation resulted in material damage but no human casualties.

In Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, the Counter-Terrorism Directorate said Iranian missiles were shot down by the Global Coalition forces operating in the Region, without providing further details on casualties or damage.

All the countries affected announced the temporary closure of their airspace as a precautionary measure, while issuing statements condemning the strikes on their territories.

Separately, the public relations department of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Al Prince Sultan Air Base, used by the US military in Saudi Arabia, was hit by Iranian missiles and drones. Saudi authorities have not issued an immediate confirmation.