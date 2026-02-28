Trump: Iran’s supreme leader is dead

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, describing him as “one of the most evil people in history.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the killing as “a moment of justice for Iranians and for victims worldwide who suffered under Khamenei’s rule.” He noted that Khamenei could not evade highly advanced intelligence and tracking systems, adding that the operation involved “close cooperation from Israel.”

Earlier today, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel dropped 30 bombs on Khamenei’s compound, destroying it completely. Israel’s public broadcaster also revealed that Khamenei had been inside a fortified underground location at the time of the attack, suggesting that dozens of Iranian aides and officials were killed alongside him.

Iranian authorities have yet to verify his death.

Khamenei assumed power in 1989 following the death of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and held authority over the judiciary, state media, and all security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).