IRGC salvos hit several US assets

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday declared the fifth phase of “Operation True Promise 4,” targeting US military and naval assets in the Gulf, the Indian Ocean, and at the Harir Air Base in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

According to a statement, the IRGC struck a vessel identified as “MSP,” which was transporting ammunition for US naval forces while docked at Jebel Ali port. Four drones hit the ship, triggering multiple explosions and leaving it completely inoperable.

The US naval base in Abdullah Al-Mubarak, Kuwait, then came under attack from four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, destroying major infrastructure and inflicting significant US casualties.

Meanwhile, a US naval support vessel of the MST class, on a mission to refuel US ships in the Indian Ocean, was struck by Iranian Qadr-380 missiles.

Earlier today, coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, which Washington described as measures against “imminent threats.” In response, the IRGC launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, while regional outlets reported strikes near facilities in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.