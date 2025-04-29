Iran, China entities hit with US sanctions over missile fuel

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on six entities and six individuals in Iran and China, accusing them of managing a network supplying missile fuel components to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The network allegedly facilitated the transfer of materials, including sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate, from China to Iran, substances used in the production of ballistic missile engines, according to a Treasury statement.

Sanctioned parties include Iran-based Samen Tejarat Barman Company, its leadership and partners, as well as Chinese firms such as Shenzhen Amor Logistics.

The measures were taken under Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their supporters.

Under the sanctions, all assets of the designated individuals and entities within US jurisdiction are frozen, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them without a specific license.