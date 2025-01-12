Iran warns US against “strategic mistakes,” threatens prolonged military conflict

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Tehran warned the incoming US administration in Washington against making “strategic mistakes,” threatening a prolonged military conflict as Donald Trump’s inauguration as president approaches later this month.

“Beware, do not make strategic mistakes or miscalculations,” Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said without directly naming Trump.

Salami added that while the “enemy” may perceive Iran as weakened, the country possesses advanced military capabilities and is prepared for “major and long-term battles against the enemy and its regional allies.”

Despite Salami’s defiant tone, analysts suggest Iran faces a vulnerable position, citing political and economic struggles, as well as recent developments in Lebanon and Syria.

Severe energy shortages and air pollution have compounded Iran’s challenges, prompting the government to shut down schools, universities, banks, and public institutions in recent weeks.

Experts fear that tensions could escalate further after Trump takes office, with some speculating an increased likelihood of an Israeli military strike against Iran.