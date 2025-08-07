US sanctions Iranian tech and finance network

Shafaq News – Washington / Tehran

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury added seven Iranian nationals and 13 Iran-linked entities to its Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list for their role in advancing Tehran’s financial and technological networks.

According to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), all sanctioned individuals are subject to secondary sanctions. Many were linked to Cyrus Offshore Bank and RUNC Exchange System Company, which also appeared on the updated list. OFAC identified the bank as a financial institution headquartered in Tehran, accusing it of facilitating transactions that support Iran’s destabilizing activities.

The US also targeted companies connected to the Pasargad Arian Information and Communication Technology Company (FANAP), a technology conglomerate affiliated with Iran’s Pasargad Bank. Among the listed firms were Arian Pasargad Communications and Information Technology Ecosystem Development Company, FANAP Infrastructure, Arman Kish Data Communications, Arvand Arian Payment Company (FANAP Tech), and Pasargad Electronic Payment Services.

Additionally, OFAC sanctioned Qeshm Arian Datis Software Company, Rashid Samaneh Electronic Processing Company, and Barid Fanavar Arian (Baran Telecom), citing their roles in bolstering Iran’s surveillance and banking infrastructure.

Today, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning 18 entities and individuals that play pivotal roles in the Iranian regime’s efforts to generate revenue and circumvent U.S. sanctions.These sanctions target how Iran has engineered banking schemes and alternate… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) August 7, 2025

Earlier, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on five entities and one individual accused of collaborating with Iran’s Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA), which is involved in producing military aircraft and the covert "Ababil" drone program.