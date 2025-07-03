US sanctions Iraqi businessman for Iranian oil exports

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Tehran/Washington

On Thursday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a business network allegedly smuggling Iranian oil under the guise of legitimate Iraqi trade.

In a statement, the department said the companies led by Iraqi businessman Salim Saeed had been purchasing and shipping Iranian oil—either disguised or blended with Iraqi crude—since at least 2020, in transactions worth billions of dollars.

The sanctions also target several vessels accused of covertly transporting Iranian oil, as part of what US officials described as a crackdown on Iran’s “shadow fleet.”

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is taking action against networks that have collectively transported and purchased billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian oil, some of which has benefited Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) July 3, 2025

In remarks to Fox News on June 29, Trump indicated that sanctions could be lifted if Iran takes constructive steps

The treasury also imposed sanctions on several senior officials and one entity tied to Al-Qard al-Hassan, a financial institution controlled by the Lebanese Hezbollah. According to the department, these individuals facilitated multi-million-dollar transactions that ultimately benefited the group while obscuring its involvement.

Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning seven senior officials and one entity associated with the Hizballah-controlled financial institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan, which was designated by OFAC in 2007. — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) July 3, 2025

Earlier this year, Iraq’s Oil Minister stated in a televised interview that Iran had falsified documents for oil shipments using Iraq’s name to mask the exports, affirming that the government had notified Washington of its non-involvement.