Iraq security sweep: Fatal incident, arrests, and ISIS operations

Iraq security sweep: Fatal incident, arrests, and ISIS operations
2025-12-31T21:33:15+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on December 31, 2025.

- Fatal Gas Cylinder Explosion (Baghdad)

A young man was killed and his father injured when an oxygen cylinder used to inflate New Year balloons exploded in the Al-Kamaliya area of eastern Baghdad, a source told Shafaq News. The Interior Ministry later confirmed the incident, but reported no additional casualties.

- Sentences Over Training Camp Incident (Dhi Qar)

Iraq’s First Military Court handed down sentences against several officers and personnel over a training camp incident in Nasiriyah that caused heat-related collapses among more than 100 cadets, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries amid negligence allegations.

- Terrorism Arrests (Baghdad)

Military Intelligence units arrested three terrorism suspects in northern Baghdad, referring them to judicial authorities under Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

- Building Collapse Rescue (Baghdad)

Civil defense teams rescued four Syrian workers after an old two-storey café building collapsed in the Al-Adhamiya district without causing fatalities.

- Sorcery and Human Trafficking Case (Baghdad)

Police arrested two women in the Al-Jadida area accused of “sorcery and human trafficking” after luring girls under false marriage or job offers. A missing girl from Karbala was found in their custody following a monitored ambush.

- Immoral Content Arrest (Kirkuk)

National Security Service forces detained a man in central Kirkuk under a judicial warrant for producing and promoting “immoral content” on social media.

- Operations Against ISIS (Nationwide)

Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) Qais Al-Muhammadawi reported that Iraqi forces carried out 37 ground operations and 93 air strikes in 2025, killing more than 90 ISIS militants, including senior commander Abu Khadija.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon