Iraq security brief: ISIS raids, cyber fraud warnings and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on September 8, 2025.

- Cyber Fraud Warning (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry’s Cybersecurity Directorate warned citizens against fake websites and mobile apps promising quick profits, urging users to verify platforms and report scams through the 911 hotline.

- ISIS Arrests (Nineveh)

The Military Intelligence Directorate reported the arrest of six ISIS members during operations and ambushes carried out by the army’s 16th Infantry Division in coordination with other security units.

- Teenage Killing (Baghdad)

A 14-year-old boy fatally stabbed another teenager during a fight in Sadr City before being arrested by security forces.

- Phone Gambling Arrests (Baghdad)

Police detained four young men caught gambling on mobile phones inside a café in al-Kifah following a surveillance-led raid.

- Tribal Dispute Shooting (Baghdad)

Gunmen ambushed a civilian vehicle on the Dora–al-Yusufiyah highway, critically wounding the driver in what investigators suspect was a tribal dispute.

- Family Dispute Killing (Maysan)

Relatives shot and killed their cousin during a domestic conflict in al-Tabr, Maysan province, with the motive still under investigation and the body sent for autopsy.

- Impersonation Arrest (Baghdad)

Security forces in Karrada apprehended a man posing as a prime ministerial adviser using forged documents and seals.