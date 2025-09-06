Iraq security roundup: Explosion reports denied, ISIS raids and arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on September 6, 2025.

- Explosion Reports Denied (Maysan)

The Maysan Provincial Council denied claims of an attack on Chairman Mustafa Dhaeer al-Muhammadawi’s office, clarifying that the blast involved a parked vehicle and was unrelated.

Police reported that a small improvised device exploded about 25 meters from al-Muhammadawi’s office in al-Iskan, damaging an armored vehicle but causing no casualties, with cameras offline due to a power outage.

- Anti-ISIS Operation (Kirkuk)

Iraqi forces launched air landings in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), south of Kirkuk, striking suspected ISIS hideouts, caves, and weapons depots as part of an ongoing security operation.

- Murder Case Solved (Baghdad)

Al-Rusafa police arrested a suspect driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra in al-Husseiniya, who confessed to killing the car’s owner in al-Amil and dumping the body in Diyala.

- Drug Smuggling Arrest (Maysan)

Border Guard forces at al-Shaib crossing detained a woman carrying 300 grams of crystal meth, referring her to the anti-narcotics directorate.