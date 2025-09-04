Iraq security report: ISIS arrests, murder suspects, and port operations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents across Iraq on September 4, 2025.

- Suspects Arrested in Double Murder (Baghdad)

Baghdad al-Karkh Police Command arrested individuals accused of killing a woman and her daughter during a robbery in al-Kadhimiya, north of the capital.

- Shepherd Injured in IED Explosion (Al-Anbar)

A shepherd sustained serious injuries after an improvised explosive device, a remnant of ISIS, detonated in al-Anbar province, western Iraq.

- Naval Security Operations at Basra Oil Port (Basra)

Iraqi Naval Forces conducted inspection and protection missions for oil and commercial tankers at Basra Oil Port under an extensive security plan aimed at reinforcing economic security.

- ISIS Members Arrested (Al-Anbar)

The Military Intelligence Directorate arrested three ISIS members in al-Anbar province.

- ISIS Member Detained (Kirkuk)

Popular Mobilization Forces Command detained an ISIS operative in Kirkuk province.