Security update: Arrests, fires, and violent incidents in Iraq

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on October 19, 2025.

- ISIS Member Sentenced (Karbala)

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council issued a life sentence to an ISIS member for setting fire to Hussaini processions during the 2025 Arbaeen pilgrimage.

- Self-Immolation Attempt (Kirkuk)

A Kirkuk police officer attempted to set himself on fire at home, reportedly due to financial debts.

- Multiple Arrests (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police detained 27 individuals wanted under judicial warrants, a suspected thief, and three others under additional warrants. Authorities confiscated two pistols, fined 87 vehicles, and apprehended 12 people involved in ongoing disputes.

- Fatal Armed Dispute (Baghdad)

One person was killed in an armed altercation in northern Baghdad. The cause remains unknown, and the second participant fled.

- Multiple Arrests (Muthanna)

A Kuwaiti citizen was apprehended during a falcon hunting trip with an Iraqi companion. Authorities seized a wireless device, satellite equipment, three mobile phones, and cash.

- Attempted Grenade Attack (Baghdad)

A man under the influence of alcohol was detained for attempting to throw a hand grenade at his neighbors in eastern Baghdad. He admitted the plan, citing harassment by the victims.

- House Fire Fatalities (Basra)

A residential fire in central Basra killed two girls and injured two others. Authorities attributed the incident to an electrical short circuit.

- Tribal Dispute Escalation (Basra)

A tribal dispute escalated into an armed confrontation, reportedly over a conflict involving children.

- Armed Robbery Gang Arrested (Kirkuk)

Security forces captured a three-member gang that stole 62 million dinars (around $47,000 USD) from Shakhwan Restaurant in Rahim Awah, north of the city.

- Shooting Attack (Dhi Qar)

One person was killed and two injured in a shooting by unidentified assailants in western Dhi Qar. The perpetrators fled.

- Assassination Attempt on Mayor (Diyala)

Gunmen attempted to assassinate Nasr Jihad Hussein, director of Al-Khalis municipality, targeting his vehicle on Abu Tamr road. No injuries were reported. Motives are under investigation.

- Election Violations Arrests (Nationwide)

National Security forces captured individuals involved in electoral violations, including buying election cards and destroying candidates’ photos.