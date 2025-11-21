Iraq security update: Arrests, raids, and robberies

Shafaq News (Updated on Nov. 22, at 01:02)

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 21, 2025.

- ISIS Hideouts Demolished (Kirkuk)

Iraqi Army and Kurdistan Region Commando forces demolished eight ISIS hideouts in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), south of Kirkuk. Documents, communication devices, and supplies were also seized from the shelters.

- Illegal Arms Seized (Babil)

Babil police foiled an illegal weapons transfer at Hamza Al-Gharbi checkpoint. Authorities confiscated 108 rifle rounds, 31 pistol rounds, and two empty magazines.

- Murder Suspect Arrested (Babil)

Anti-Crime units arrested a man wanted for murder under Article 405, after luring him to central Hilla.

- Armed Robbery Foiled (Baghdad)

An armed group stormed a financial outlet near Haj Ziyad Mall in Al-Wasiti district, stole cash, and fled. The stolen amount remains unknown.

- Shooting Suspect Detained (Basra)

Basra police detained a suspect who fired at a police unit in Al-Zubair. He possessed two unregistered motorcycles. A second suspect remains at large.

- Tribal Clash (Basra)

A tribal dispute erupted between relatives in Al-Shafi district, northern Basra.

- Scuffle Injuries (Kirkuk)

A person was injured during a fight between groups of youths near al-Khasa Bridge, central Kirkuk.

- Kidnapping Foiled (Al-Diwaniyah)

Al-Diwaniyah Police rescued a girl abducted from Karbala via a social media lure. The suspects were arrested following a raid.

- Fraud Arrests (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh police detained suspects using fake medical reports to solicit donations. They and the seized materials were referred to Al-Khadra Police Station for legal action.