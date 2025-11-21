Iraq security update: Arrests, raids, and robberies
Shafaq News (Updated on Nov. 22, at 01:02)
Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 21, 2025.
- ISIS Hideouts Demolished (Kirkuk)
Iraqi Army and Kurdistan Region Commando forces demolished eight ISIS hideouts in Al-Shay Valley (Wadi al-Shay), south of Kirkuk. Documents, communication devices, and supplies were also seized from the shelters.
- Illegal Arms Seized (Babil)
Babil police foiled an illegal weapons transfer at Hamza Al-Gharbi checkpoint. Authorities confiscated 108 rifle rounds, 31 pistol rounds, and two empty magazines.
- Murder Suspect Arrested (Babil)
Anti-Crime units arrested a man wanted for murder under Article 405, after luring him to central Hilla.
- Armed Robbery Foiled (Baghdad)
An armed group stormed a financial outlet near Haj Ziyad Mall in Al-Wasiti district, stole cash, and fled. The stolen amount remains unknown.
- Shooting Suspect Detained (Basra)
Basra police detained a suspect who fired at a police unit in Al-Zubair. He possessed two unregistered motorcycles. A second suspect remains at large.
- Tribal Clash (Basra)
A tribal dispute erupted between relatives in Al-Shafi district, northern Basra.
- Scuffle Injuries (Kirkuk)
A person was injured during a fight between groups of youths near al-Khasa Bridge, central Kirkuk.
- Kidnapping Foiled (Al-Diwaniyah)
Al-Diwaniyah Police rescued a girl abducted from Karbala via a social media lure. The suspects were arrested following a raid.
- Fraud Arrests (Baghdad)
Al-Karkh police detained suspects using fake medical reports to solicit donations. They and the seized materials were referred to Al-Khadra Police Station for legal action.