Iraq security brief: Drug bust, house fire, and police operations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents across Iraq on September 3, 2025.

- Narcotics Seizure at Zurbatiyah Border (Wasit)

Authorities seized crystal meth and marijuana from two travelers—one Iraqi and one foreign—at Zurbatiyah border crossing.

- Security Campaigns and Arrests (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command detained 71 individuals, including 11 wanted suspects and 44 foreigners violating residency rules. Unlicensed weapons, ammunition, and military equipment were also confiscated.

- Shooting in Al-Wahda Market (Baghdad)

An armed individual shot and killed a civilian in Al-Wahda market, southeast of Baghdad. The suspect fled. Early reports suggest a personal dispute.

- House Fire Kills Two (Baghdad)

A mother and daughter died in a fire inside their home in al-Kadhimiya. Investigations are ongoing to determine if the deaths were accidental or deliberate.

- Fraud Operation Foiled (Baghdad)

Police arrested four suspects who tricked citizens by claiming internal damage to their vehicles to collect money.

- Social Media Activist Arrested (Kirkuk)

Authorities detained Raed Jano on charges of publishing inappropriate content.