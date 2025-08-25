Iraq Security Roundup: Rape Arrest, Major Thefts, and Shooting Incident

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents across Iraq on August 25, 2025.

- Car Theft (Diyala)

Sources in Diyala indicated that a man withdrew 160 million IQD (109,590 USD) from a bank in Baqubah and left it in his car. The money was stolen after someone broke the car window.

- Minor Rape Arrest (Baghdad)

An Iraqi security source in Baghdad confirmed that Karrada Police apprehended a man accused of repeatedly raping his minor cousin in the Al-Bataween area.

- Arrests for Legal Violations (Baghdad)

Patrols from Um al-Kabir and Al-Ghazlan Police Departments detained four individuals wanted on various legal charges, including possession of unlicensed weapons. The suspects were sent to the police station for further legal procedures.

- Shooting Incident in Al-Basateen (Baghdad)

Security sources stated that a patrol intervened in a shooting and brawl in Al-Basateen, leaving one man injured in the leg. Among those apprehended was a major-ranked officer, and a government-issued pistol was confiscated.

- Motorcycle Theft Arrest (Baghdad)

Babil Police Directorate took a suspect into custody in Al-Cairo district for allegedly stealing a motorcycle. He was transferred to the police station for investigation.

- Weapon Possession Arrest (Baghdad)

Police intercepted siblings in Al-Karghoulia district who were in possession of Kalashnikov rifles. They were handed over to authorities for further inquiry.

- Family Dispute (Baghdad)

Authorities stepped in during a dispute among relatives in Al-Jazair district involving sharp objects, leaving one person injured. The victim was hospitalized while the assailants escaped.

- Company Theft by Foreign Worker (Basra)

Security sources revealed that a Pakistani employee stole 32.5 million IQD (22,260 USD) and 82 US dollar bills from a company in Al-Zubair, Basra. The suspect remains at large, and a formal complaint has been filed.

- Security Campaigns and Arrests (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police conducted a security campaign that led to the detention of 14 individuals involved in ongoing brawls, as well as three suspects wanted under judicial warrants.

- Traffic Violations Fines (Bagdad)

Traffic Directorate units, working with security forces, issued fines to 66 vehicles for violating traffic regulations, as part of efforts to maintain order and improve traffic flow.

- Gas Theft Arrest (Soran)

Soran Police in the Kurdistan Region apprehended an individual accused of stealing more than 130 home gas cylinders from residents.