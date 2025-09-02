Iraq security report: Hand grenade attack, forgery sentences, and multiple arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents across Iraq on September 2, 2025.

- Hand Grenade Explosion (Baghdad)

A security source in Baghdad confirmed that an unidentified individual threw a hand grenade at a residence in the Al-Saydiya area, south of Baghdad, causing minor property damage without injuries.

- Conviction for Promoting Baath Party Ideology (Baghdad)

The Supreme Judicial Council announced that the al-Karkh Criminal Court sentenced a defendant to three years in maximum-security prison for promoting the ideology of the banned Baath Party.

- Sentence for Possession of Forged Stamps (Baghdad)

The Supreme Judicial Council disclosed that the Central Criminal Court imposed a ten-year prison sentence on an individual found in possession of forged government stamps.

- Shooting Incident at a Residence (Diyala)

Authorities in Diyala apprehended a suspect who fired shots at a house in the Al-Abara area, north-east of Baqubah, injuring a member of the household.

- Security Campaign and Arrests (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command announced the detention of 32 individuals, including 15 foreigners, during a search operation in the eastern part of the capital.

- Arrests in Connection to Judge’s Murder (Maysan)

Authorities in Maysan detained seven suspects linked to the 2022 killing of Judge Ahmed Faisal, who specialized in drug-related cases.

- Arrests and Traffic Enforcement (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police executed arrest warrants against two wanted individuals. In addition, 64 vehicles were fined for traffic violations, and 18 people were taken into custody during on-the-spot brawls.