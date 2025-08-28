Iraq security brief: Repatriation, drug busts, and political arrests.

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on August 28, 2025.

- Human Trafficking (Baghdad)

Security forces dismantled a trafficking network in Arab Jbour, south of the capital, which included an Iraqi woman of Jordanian origin.

- Fugitive Arrest (Baghdad)

Police in Sadr City apprehended a man sentenced in absentia to five years while he was visiting a local police station.

- Weapons and Forgery (Baghdad)

Baghdad Operations Command reported the arrest of a suspect driving a suspicious vehicle equipped with a hidden compartment containing weapons and forged IDs. The vehicle had a device allowing remote alteration of its license plates to evade detection.

- Camp Departures (Syrian – Iraqi Border)

More than 800 Iraqi nationals left al-Hol camp in Syria’s Hasakah province under heavy security provided by the US-led Global Coalition.

- Factional Clashes (Diyala)

Supporters of two rival groups within the Progress (Taqaddum) Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, exchanged gunfire in Bahraz. Diyala police intervened and detained 11 individuals.