Gold gains in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose at the opening of trading on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil, following gains from the previous session, according to a Shafaq News Survey.

In Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, the selling price of 21-carat imported gold, Gulf, Turkish, and European, reached 943,000 Iraqi dinars per mithqal, while buying prices stood at 939,000 dinars. This was up from 920,000 dinars per mithqal on Sunday.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 913,000 dinars per mithqal, with buying prices at 909,000 dinars.

In local jewelry shops across the capital, 21-carat imported gold sold for between 945,000 and 955,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi gold ranged between 915,000 and 925,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also edged higher, with 22-carat gold selling at 994,000 dinars per mithqal, up from 970,000 dinars, while 21-carat gold climbed to 948,000 dinars from 927,000 dinars. The price of 18-carat gold reached 813,000 dinars per mithqal, compared with 795,000 dinars previously.