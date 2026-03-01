Explosive drone hits PMF checkpoint in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A small drone dropped an explosive device on a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) position north of Mosul, the capital of Nineveh province, causing material damage without casualties, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The strike hit a checkpoint of the PMF’s 50th Brigade on the main road in Batnaya, within Tal Keif district. The brigade is affiliated with Rayan Al-Kildani, head of the Iran-backed Babylon Brigades, and operates in the area. The blast damaged a caravan structure inside the site, and the drone fell nearby after the attack. Security units initiated inspections to determine the circumstances.

Nineveh Operations Command had placed all forces on alert level (C) in response to recent developments. The measure covers army, police, and other security formations, with directives to tighten procedures and reinforce field discipline.

Earlier, a drone struck the headquarters of the Al-Basaer charitable organization in Bartella, east of Mosul in the Nineveh Plain, damaging a building linked to the PMF’s 30th Brigade without reported casualties. Two additional drones fell in separate locations in the Nineveh Plain, one in the Al-Ansar compound and another in Topzawa village, while rocket fragments hit the Bazwaya water project. A third drone later crashed at the Al-Basaer Charity Foundation headquarters in Bartella.