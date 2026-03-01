USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar declined against the Iraqi dinar at the close of trading on Sunday in Iraq, settling near 154,600 dinars per $100.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded on Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,600 dinars per $100, down from 157,000 dinars recorded earlier in the day.

In the capital’s exchange shops, the dollar sold for 155,000 dinars and bought for 154,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region’s capital, the currency also slipped, with selling prices at 154,050 dinars per $100 and buying prices at 154,000 dinars.