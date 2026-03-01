Drone strikes force PMF evacuation in northern Iraq

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) began evacuating several positions in Nineveh following aerial strikes north of Mosul, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday, amid the escalating US–Israel–Iran conflict.

The source said the PMF Operations Command in Nineveh ordered the temporary withdrawal of mainly civilian and non-combat offices, leaving limited guards in place as a precaution.

Earlier, an unmanned aircraft dropped an explosive device on a checkpoint of the PMF’s 50th Brigade in Batnaya, Tal Keif district, causing material damage without casualties. The brigade is affiliated with Ryan Chaldean's Iran-aligned Babil Brigades.

Another aircraft hit the Al-Basaer Charity Foundation in Bartella, affecting a facility linked to the PMF’s 30th Brigade, while two additional devices fell in the Nineveh Plain. Rocket fragments struck the Bazwaya water project.

Nineveh Operations Command placed all army and police units on alert level (C) amid the incidents and regional tensions, tightening security measures across the province.