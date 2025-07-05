Baghdad demands PMF-Erbil drone evidence from Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s military command rejected, on Saturday, accusations by the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior, which had blamed an Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) faction for a drone strike near Erbil.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, dismissed the allegations as “unacceptable” and “baseless,” urging the Kurdistan Region to submit “any evidence” through official channels. He warned that the federal government would respond decisively to any threat against Iraq’s security.

Al-Numan also stressed that Iraq’s current challenges demand cooperation through institutional channels rather than media statements, arguing that “public accusations only give malicious actors room to undermine security forces and destabilize the country.”

His comments followed a statement from the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Interior, which claimed the drone attack near Erbil was likely carried out by a PMF-linked group aiming to create instability and confusion.