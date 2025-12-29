Badr–Services alliance announcement put on hold pending PM nomination

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The announcement of a new political alliance between Iraq’s Badr Organization and the Services Alliance (Khadamat) has been deferred until after a new prime minister is nominated, a senior figure in the Coordination Framework (CF) said on Monday.

Abu Mithaq Al-Massari told Shafaq News that negotiations between Badr leader Hadi Al-Ameri and Khidmat Alliance head Shibl Al-Zaidi have reached an advanced stage, “but the formal declaration was postponed due to political considerations linked to the government formation process.”

Earlier, an informed source revealed to Shafaq News that a series of intensive meetings had been held between senior officials from both blocs, resulting in agreement on the core structure of a joint political grouping designed "to secure their respective electoral entitlements."

“The planned alliance is intended to help maintain balance within Iraq’s political system, “ he added.