Badr Organization slams US Congressman allegations, urges focus on wildfires

Shafaq News/ The political office of Badr Organization, led by Hadi Al-Ameri, responded on Wednesday to comments made by US Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, urging him to focus on the wildfires in California and Los Angeles instead.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the office emphasized that Badr Organization is a political and democratic entity that has played a central role in building the Iraqi state and participating in the political process.

Moreover, the statement clarified “The organization has also played a significant role against terrorism, particularly in the battle against ISIS, and has made substantial sacrifices in defense of Iraq and the world against the threat of terrorism”.

The statement particularly highlighted that "Hadi al-Ameri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, demonstrated great commitment in this regard, leaving his position as Minister of Transportation in 2013 to join the battlefields against ISIS. He did not leave the frontlines until the extremist organizations threatening international peace and security were completely defeated."

Republican Congressman Joe Wilson accused the Badr Organization of killing Americans and participating in a "terrorist attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad."

He stated that despite this, it has not been designated as a terrorist organization, and that the legislation he proposed for this purpose had not been successful. He expressed his belief that President-elect Donald Trump "will set things right."

The political office of Badr Organization described these allegations as "baseless, lacking evidence, and ignore the organization’s efforts in combating terrorism and contributing to Iraq’s stability."

The office stressed the importance of dealing with the Badr Organization and its contributions fairly, without distortion or misinformation.

It added that, instead of raising false accusations, a better understanding of its role in fighting terrorism and promoting security should be encouraged.

The statement further asserted, "Iraq, with its rich natural resources, particularly in the oil sector, does not require US taxpayers' money as claimed by Wilson. Iraq is capable of managing its affairs independently."

It continued, "We hope these funds would be allocated to extinguishing the wildfires in California and Los Angeles."

The Badr Organization's political office called on Congressman Wilson to avoid interfering in Iraq's internal affairs and focus on addressing domestic issues in his country.