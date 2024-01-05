PMF builds concrete wall to prevent ISIS infiltration into Iraq

Shafaq News / Khudair Al-Matrouhi, the commander of Nineveh Operations Command for the Popular Mobilization Forces, confirmed that over 35% of the concrete barrier project along the Iraqi-Syrian border has been completed to prevent the infiltration and movement of ISIS elements.

Al-Matrouhi informed Shafaq News Agency that 100 kilometers of the barrier have been completed, starting from the Rabia district, reaching Tarifawiya, and it will extend for more than 300 kilometers to the borders of al-Anbar province with Syria, aiming to prevent and disrupt the infiltration and movement of terrorist organizations.

He highlighted that the barrier stands at a height of three meters and is executed by the Border Police under the Ministry of Interior, while the Popular Mobilization Forces provide logistical support for the project in various areas. Additionally, he pointed out that "Nineveh has not recorded any cases of ISIS infiltration from the Syrian borders for several months."

Al-Matrouhi regarded the security situation in Nineveh as "exemplary due to high and intensive coordination among all security and intelligence formations."