Syria arrests key liaison between Iraqi PMF and Al-Assad’s Division in Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian security forces have arrested the main liaison between Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the 4th Division of the Syrian army in the eastern city of al-Bukamal, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Saturday.

According to the UK-based war monitor, the individual—identified as Mohammad Hammoud al-Amin—was detained in a special operation carried out by Syria’s Internal Security Forces.

Al-Amin is described as the key "architect" of security and military coordination between the PMF and the 4th Division, which is commanded by Maher al-Assad, the brother of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The monitor said that he previously served as head of the "Alawite Security Office" in al-Bukamal and was reportedly one of the most influential intelligence figures in the area. “His role had gained importance amid the increasing influence of Iranian-backed groups in Syria’s eastern region over the past several years.”

The PMF did not comment on the incident.

Earlier this month, the security forces arrested another figure linked to the 4th Division, Shadi al-Samadi. He was a commander in the “al-Ghaith” group, an elite unit led by Brigadier General Ghiath Dallah, a close ally of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Al-Samadi, originally from Daraa al-Mahatta in southern Syria, is accused of participating in documented military operations and atrocities, including the 2014 offensive on Eastern Ghouta and the 2018 military campaign in Daraa. Despite the Russian-brokered reconciliation deal that followed, he reportedly continued his activities under the 4th Division’s banner.