Iraq intercepts nine drones targeting military bases
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq shot down nine drones targeting military sites in Dhi Qar and Basra provinces in southern Iraq, including four over Imam Ali Air Base, the Joint Operations Command said (JOC) on Saturday.
According to a statement, three were injured in Basra, “as investigations and necessary procedures are ongoing in accordance with established protocols.”
The JOC did not identify the party responsible for launching the drones.
Meanwhile, a security source told Shafaq News that US air defenses at Victory Base inside Baghdad International Airport shot down a drone without causing losses.
Earlier today, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) reported two strikes targeting one of its positions in Jurf al-Sakhr (also known as Jurf al-Nasr), north of Babil province.
تواصل الجهات المختصة متابعة الحوادث الأمنية التي شهدتها محافظة البصرة، حيث سقطت في الساعة( 0015)حشوة صاروخية بطول (3) أمتار في منطقة القبلة قرب مستوصف القبلة على أحد الدور السكنية، ما أسفر عن إصابة ثلاثة أشخاص وتضرر عجلتين مدنيتين.كما سقطت في الساعة ( 0045) حشوة صاروخية أخرى…— خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) February 28, 2026