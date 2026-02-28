Iraq intercepts nine drones targeting military bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq shot down nine drones targeting military sites in Dhi Qar and Basra provinces in southern Iraq, including four over Imam Ali Air Base, the Joint Operations Command said (JOC) on Saturday.

According to a statement, three were injured in Basra, “as investigations and necessary procedures are ongoing in accordance with established protocols.”

The JOC did not identify the party responsible for launching the drones.

Meanwhile, a security source told Shafaq News that US air defenses at Victory Base inside Baghdad International Airport shot down a drone without causing losses.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) reported two strikes targeting one of its positions in Jurf al-Sakhr (also known as Jurf al-Nasr), north of Babil province.