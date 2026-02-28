Iran launches new missile waves at Israel

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday announced the third and fourth waves of missile strikes under Operation “True Promise 4,” claiming attacks on Israeli naval, air and military-industrial sites.

In a statement, the IRGC said the strikes are ongoing and use more advanced and precise missiles than those deployed in “True Promise 3” last year. It identified targets including the naval base and warship pier in Haifa, Ramat David airbase, the Israeli Defense Ministry and military-industrial facilities such as Beit Shemesh, warning that upcoming waves would be “more damaging.”

Israel’s public broadcaster reported six people injured in Tel Aviv, one seriously, following the attack.

A neighborhood in Tel Aviv in the aftermath Iranian missile strikes

The Israeli military had confirmed the new missile barrage from Iran and instructed residents to move to shelters, while Israeli media reported massive explosions in Tel Aviv and central Israel, with sirens sounding in Jerusalem.

Air raid alarms also sounded in Jordan as authorities intercepted aerial objects crossing its airspace, and in Qatar, where local media described the latest wave as the “loudest so far” on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, coordinated US and Israeli strikes hit sites inside Iran, which Washington described as measures against “imminent threats.” In response, the IRGC announced missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, while regional outlets reported strikes near facilities in Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the operation, dubbed "Epic Fury," began today at 1:15 a.m. Eastern Time against Iranian "military targets."

