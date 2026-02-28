Israeli Army: Senior Iranian security officials killed in Tehran strikes

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army said on Saturday that it killed several senior Iranian security and military officials in airstrikes targeting two locations in Tehran, without confirming reports about the fate of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the military said the operation, referred to as “Operation Roaring Lion,” targeted what it described as a gathering of top Iranian security leaders identified by Israeli military intelligence.

The army said those killed include:

-Ali Shamkhani, described as secretary of Iran’s Supreme Defense Council and a senior security adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

-Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), whom Israel described as overseeing strategic military operations and support for Iran-backed armed groups.

-Salah Asadi, identified as head of intelligence within Iran’s emergency command structure and a senior intelligence officer involved in strategic planning.

-Mohammad Shirazi, head of the military office of the Supreme Leader since 1989, responsible for coordination between Iran’s armed forces and the leadership.

-Aziz Nasirzadeh, serving as defense minister and formerly commander of Iran’s air force, described by Israel as overseeing long-range missile production and advanced weapons programs.

-Hossein Jabal Amelian, head of the SPND organization, which Israel says is linked to advanced weapons development projects.

-Reza Mozaffari Nia, former head of SPND, whom Israel accused of involvement in efforts related to nuclear weapons development.

Iranian authorities have not immediately confirmed the deaths of the officials named in the statement.

#عاجل ❌ نعلن رسميًا: تصفية قمة القيادة الأمنية لنظام الإرهاب الإيراني⭕️بدأت عملية #زئير_الأسد بهجوم مباغت بعد أن رصدت هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية موقعيْن في طهران تجمّع فيهما كبار قادة المنظومة الأمنية الإيرانية. ⭕️يمكن الآن الإعلان أنه خلال الغارات تمّت تصفية قمة القيادة… pic.twitter.com/KSOTmnsNgm — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 28, 2026

Earlier reports cited by Axios also claimed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may have been killed with no official confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding that claim.

