President Barzani mourns former Iraqi Communist leader Hamid Majid Mousa

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday expressed condolences over the death of Hamid Majid Mousa, former secretary-general of the Iraqi Communist Party.

In a statement, Barzani described Mousa as a prominent national figure who played a key role in the struggle against oppression and in advancing democracy and freedom in Iraq and Kurdistan. He extended sympathies to Mousa’s family and to the party’s leadership and members.

Mousa, known as Abu Dawood, died at 85 after an illness. He led the Iraqi Communist Party for 23 years, from 1993 to 2016, and was one of its most influential figures in the post-1990 era.