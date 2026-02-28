Iraqi factions target US military bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) reported on Saturday that it carried out 16 operations using dozens of drones across Iraq and the surrounding region.

In a statement, the group described the targets as “enemy bases,” indicating that further details would be released later.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ)نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق اليوم السبت 28-2-2026، ست عشرة عملية استخدمت فيها عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة على قواعد العدو في… pic.twitter.com/39U8Rx3niO — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) February 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Saraya Awliya Al Dam, an Iraqi Shiite armed faction aligned with Iran, executed a “precision operation” with three drones targeting a US operations command in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, “in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in defense of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Al Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyed Al Shuhada —all aligned with the IRI and the Iran backed Axis of Resistance— have previously declared their readiness to join Tehran in confronting the United States and Israel.

Earlier today, witnesses and security sources reported more than ten explosions near Erbil International Airport, which includes a military section used by US led Coalition forces, and at Harir Air Base, another facility hosting US troops.

The Kurdish Counter Terrorism Service later confirmed that the Global Coalition intercepted and shot down several missiles and drones over Erbil province, without providing details on damage or casualties.

These developments came hours after coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, described by Washington as actions against “imminent threats.” In retaliation, Tehran, through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases in several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Media outlets also reported attacks on bases in Saudi Arabia and Iraqi Kurdistan.