SOURCE: Iraq Government urges armed factions to stay out of Iran-US-Israel conflict

The Iraqi government and leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework have asked armed factions not to engage in the ongoing confrontation between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other, a senior political source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source said there is a “clear direction” to shield Iraq from the repercussions of the conflict by ensuring that no Iraqi party becomes involved in any military escalation linked to the regional crisis, to preserve internal stability and prevent further escalation.

Earlier, Harakat al-Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada declared their involvement in the confrontation. Kataib Hezbollah also announced its intention to target US bases following airstrikes that hit sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Jurf al-Nasr, north of Babil province.

The State Administration Coalition —an alliance of political forces participating in the Iraqi government— is scheduled to hold an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss the regional military escalation and its implications for Iraq’s domestic situation, according to another source.

