Axis of Resistance rallies behind Iran after US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Gaza/ Sanaa/ Baghdad

The Axis of Resistance, an Iran-aligned coalition of armed factions, including Palestinian groups, Yemen’s Ansarallah (Houthis) movement, and Iraqi armed formations, on Saturday condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, voiced support for Tehran, and warned of broader escalation.

Hamas described the attack as a “threat to regional security and sovereignty,” urging Arab and Islamic states to adopt a unified stance. Its military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, expressed backing for Iran’s response under “Operation True Promise 4,” framing the confrontation as part of a wider conflict that followed the October 7 events and subsequent fighting in Gaza and neighboring areas.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Al-Ahrar Movement characterized the strikes as “a step that could widen hostilities.” The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine labeled the development a “dangerous expansion with regional implications” and affirmed Iran’s right to respond under international law.

Yemen’s Ansarallah political bureau denounced the strikes as a breach of Iranian sovereignty, warning that the fallout extends beyond Iran and reiterating support for Tehran.

🟥 بيان المكتب السياسي لأنصار الله بشأن العدوان الأمريكي الإسرائيلي على الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانيةبسم الله الرحمن الرحيم ندين ونستنكر بأشد العبارات العدوان الأمريكي الإسرائيلي الهمجي والآثم والجبان على الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وما يمثله من انتهاك صارخ لسيادة إيران… pic.twitter.com/5BZw1RW0Zd — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) February 28, 2026

In Iraq, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada and Harakat al-Nujaba declared their entry into the conflict between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other. Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada Spokesperson Kadhem Habib al-Fartousi told Shafaq News that the faction is ready to respond to “violations of Iraqi sovereignty,” while Harakat al-Nujaba urged its fighters in a statement to prepare for battle. Platforms affiliated with the factions indicated that the US oil interests within the country could be targeted.

Kataib Hezbollah pledged attacks on US military bases in response to what it called “American aggression” after Iraq’s Joint Operations Command confirmed airstrikes struck Popular Mobilization Forces headquarters in Jurf al-Sakhr, north of Babil, killing two members and wounding three.