Iran, Israel exchange strikes as IRGC claims attack on US naval assets

Shafaq News- Middle East

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted US military assets in the region and destroyed a US radar system in Qatar, while Israel confirmed carrying out large-scale airstrikes on Iran’s strategic air defense network.

In a statement, the IRGC said it had “completely destroyed” a US FP132 radar system in Qatar, describing it as capable of tracking ballistic missiles with a range of up to 5,000 kilometers. The force also said it had struck a US combat support vessel of the MST class and warned that other American naval units would be within range of its missiles and drones.

There was no immediate confirmation from US or Qatari officials regarding the radar claim.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted a military official as saying Iran had so far targeted 14 US military bases in the region.

Iran’s Foreign Minister told NBC News that Tehran would consider steps toward de-escalation. “If the aggression stops, we will then examine how we can work toward reducing tensions,” he said.

On the Israeli side, the military said on Saturday that its air force had completed a broad wave of strikes targeting strategic air defense systems belonging to the Iranian government. In a statement, the Israeli army said the operation focused on dismantling key components of Iran’s air defense infrastructure.