Iran: 60+ killed in US-Israeli school strike

Shafaq News- Tehran (Updated at 16:15)

At least 60 people were killed, and 60 injured, including children, in a US-Israeli strike that hit a school in the southern city of Minab, in Hormozgan province, Iran's Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council urged residents to leave Tehran and certain other cities to remain safe.

Meanwhile, Fox News cited a US official as saying that Israel is targeting Iranian leadership figures, while Washington is striking military objectives that pose what it described as an imminent threat.