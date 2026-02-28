Iraqi Kurdistan halts gas supply to power plants

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region suspended natural gas supplies to its power plants on Saturday, the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity announced, citing security risks amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a joint statement, the ministries indicated that scaled-back gas flows from the Khor Mor field cut electricity generation by roughly 2,500–3,000 megawatts, prompting authorities to shift to alternative sources to stabilize supply.

Earlier today, a source at the company operating the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province confirmed that production had been paused as a precaution.

Operated by the UAE-based Dana Gas, Khor Mor is one of the most significant gas fields, which supplies fuel to power plants across the Kurdistan Region.

