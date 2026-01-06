Khor Mor fault sparks power cuts across Kurdistan

Shafaq News– Erbil

Power outages hit parts of the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the Kurdish Electricity Ministry said, attributing the disruption to a technical fault.

In a statement, the ministry said that the situation was “under control” and repair teams had begun work, with service expected to be restored within an hour.

Shafaq News correspondent said the disruption was linked to a malfunction at the Khor Mor gas field, in Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, a key supplier to power stations in the Kurdistan Region.

The Region’s grid has repeatedly been affected by incidents at Khor Mor. In late November 2025, widespread outages followed a rocket attack near the field that forced a temporary production halt and cut gas supplies to electricity plants. In April 2024, a drone strike on the site killed workers and disrupted flows.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security