Iraqis hold fifth spot in Turkiye’s foreign home sales

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraqis purchased 74 residential properties in Turkiye in January 2026, ranking fifth among foreign buyers, according to official data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT).

Total home sales across Turkiye declined by 2.1 percent year-on-year to 34,069 units, while sales to foreign buyers fell by 20.8 percent to 1,306 homes, representing 1.2 percent of overall property transactions during the month.

Russian nationals led foreign purchases with 219 homes, followed by Iranians with 118 and Ukrainians with 77. British buyers ranked fourth with 75 homes, while Chinese nationals acquired 73 and Azerbaijanis 54. Palestinians purchased 40 homes, Afghans 38, and Kazakhstanis ranked last with 29.

Iraqis had long dominated Turkiye’s foreign real estate market since 2015, but slipped to second place behind Iranians in early 2021 and to third in April 2022 after Russians surged ahead.