TURKSTAT: Iraq fifth-largest export destination in Q1 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked as Turkiye’s fifth-largest export destination in the first quarter of 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Wednesday.

The report showed that Turkish exports totaled $65.32 billion between January and March, marking a 2.5% increase, while imports rose by 4.5% to $87.81 billion compared to the same period in 2024.

Germany led Turkiye’s export markets with $5.33 billion in trade, followed by the United Kingdom ($4.03 billion), the United States ($3.98 billion), Italy ($3.31 billion), and Iraq at $2.92 billion.

Together, these five countries accounted for 30% of Turkiye’s total exports for the quarter.

Iraq primarily imports most of goods, commodities, and foodstuffs from neighboring countries, mainly Turkiye and Iran, with smaller amounts coming from the Gulf states and Jordan.