Iraq ranks Turkiye’s fourth-largest importer in September

Iraq ranks Turkiye’s fourth-largest importer in September
2024-11-02T12:02:01+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced, on Saturday, that Iraq ranked fourth among the top importing countries from Turkiye in September, with Turkish exports dropping by 1.9% and imports decreasing by 1.4% for the month.

TURKSTAT reported that "exports increased by 3.2% from January through September 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching $192.764 billion, while imports declined by 8.0%, totaling $252.638 billion."

Germany was Turkiye’s leading exporter, with trade valued at $1.68 billion, followed by the UK at $1.4 billion, and the US at $1.263 billion.

"Iraq secured fourth place with imports valued at $1.133 billion, followed by Italy at $1.048 billion," the report added.

In August 2024, the top five countries accounted for 29.7% of Turkiye's total exports.

Iraq imports a significant portion of its goods, merchandise, and food products from neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye and Iran, with fewer imports from the Gulf states and Jordan.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon