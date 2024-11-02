Iraq ranks Turkiye’s fourth-largest importer in September

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced, on Saturday, that Iraq ranked fourth among the top importing countries from Turkiye in September, with Turkish exports dropping by 1.9% and imports decreasing by 1.4% for the month.

TURKSTAT reported that "exports increased by 3.2% from January through September 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching $192.764 billion, while imports declined by 8.0%, totaling $252.638 billion."

Germany was Turkiye’s leading exporter, with trade valued at $1.68 billion, followed by the UK at $1.4 billion, and the US at $1.263 billion.

"Iraq secured fourth place with imports valued at $1.133 billion, followed by Italy at $1.048 billion," the report added.

In August 2024, the top five countries accounted for 29.7% of Turkiye's total exports.

Iraq imports a significant portion of its goods, merchandise, and food products from neighboring countries, particularly Turkiye and Iran, with fewer imports from the Gulf states and Jordan.