Iraq ranks 5th among top importers from Turkiye in February

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked fifth among the countries with the highest imports from Turkiye in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) announced on Saturday.

In a report, the institute revealed that Turkish exports for February totaled $20.76 billion, marking a 1.6% decline, while imports reached $28.53 billion, a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Germany remained the top partner for Turkish exports, amounting to $1.69 billion, followed by the UK with $1.25 billion, and the United States with $1.19 billion.

Italy ranked fourth with $1.08 billion, and Iraq was fifth with $1.01 billion. Together, the top five countries accounted for 30% of the country's total exports in February 2025.

Iraq primarily imports most of goods, commodities, and foodstuffs from neighboring countries, mainly Turkiye and Iran, with smaller amounts coming from the Gulf states and Jordan.