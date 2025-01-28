Iraqi real estate purchases in Turkiye drop 32%, rank fourth in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraqis were the fourth largest group of foreign buyers of Turkish real estate in 2024, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Tuesday.

The report revealed a 32% decrease in home sales in Turkiye in 2024, with 1,302 homes sold, compared to 1,917 homes in 2023.

The report indicated that “Russians were the top buyers, purchasing 4,876 homes, followed by Iranians with 2,166 homes, Ukrainians with 1,631 homes, Iraqis with 1,302 homes, Germans with 1,283 homes, and Kazakhs with 1,055 homes.”

Historically, Iraqis have led foreign home purchases in Turkiye since 2015. However, their ranking fell to second place after Iranians at the beginning of 2021, and third in April 2022, following a surge in Russian purchases.