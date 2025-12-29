Iraq clinches 29th place in global foreign reserve rankings

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq ranked 29th globally and third in the Arab world for foreign exchange reserves, with holdings exceeding $100 billion, according to Visual Capitalist, a platform covering global markets, technology, energy, and economic trends.

The report showed that the country’s Central Bank (CBI) holds a combination of foreign currencies, gold, and other liquid assets, forming a crucial financial buffer. With reserves reaching $100.691 billion, they help stabilize the national currency and protect the economy from external shocks during periods of market volatility.

In the global ranking, China led with $3.456 trillion in reserves, followed by Japan at $1.231 trillion. The United States held third place with $910.037 billion, narrowly ahead of Switzerland at $909.366 billion. India ranked fifth with $643.043 billion, while Russia came sixth with $597.217 billion.

Within the Arab region, Saudi Arabia topped the list with $463.870 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates at $237.931 billion. Iraq stood third, ahead of Libya with $92.894 billion and Algeria with $83 billion. Qatar held sixth place with $53.987 billion, Kuwait recorded $50.728 billion, and Egypt rounded out the list at $44.921 billion.