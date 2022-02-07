Report

Iraq's foreign currency reserves inch up to $64 billion

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-07T11:52:09+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's foreign currency reserves have risen to $64 billion, Iraqi Central Bank deputy Governor Ihsan Shemran said on Monday.

"Iraq's reserves, which includes the cash of the dollar, the euro, sterling, and other foreign currencies, in addition to the gold reserves amounted to more than 64 billion dollars." The Deputy Governor told Shafaq News Agency.

Shemran added that "Iraq's gold reserves reached 96 tons, recording the 38th place globally."

On January 19, the Central Bank of Iraq announced that the total foreign currency reserves increased significantly at the end of 2021 due to the diversified investments and management following monetary policy based on best international practices free from risks.

