USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar declined this Sunday morning in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates inched down with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, recording 145,650 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 146,500 IQD, while the buying price was 144,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,550 IQD and the buying price at 145,450 IQD per $100.