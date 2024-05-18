Iraqi lawmakers hold 'individual' meetings to choose parliament speaker

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmakers are holding "individual" meetings away from the influence of political bloc leaders to select a new parliament speaker, a parliamentary source revealed on Saturday.

The source indicated that the odds favor Salim al-Issawi's candidacy.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that lawmakers are conducting individual meetings independently of political bloc leaders to choose a candidate for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The source added that the majority of the Coordination Framework members back al-Issawi. Some have estimated that around 180 lawmakers, mostly from the Coordination Framework, believe al-Issawi will break the dominance of former Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi.

According to the source, those supporting Mahmoud al-Mashhadani for the position are limited to the State of Law and Takadom (Progress), in addition to some independent lawmakers, not exceeding 140.

The source indicated that expectations within the parliament currently point to postponing the election of the Speaker until the evening to finalize the matter.

Earlier, al-Azm Alliance revealed that all political forces are holding intensive meetings before the Saturday session.