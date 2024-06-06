Defections from Taqaddum expected to accelerate Iraqi Parliament Speaker election

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework, which includes most Shiite political forces except the Sadrist Movement, announced on Thursday that recent defections from the Taqadum Party are likely to expedite the election of a new Speaker of Parliament.

Salem Al-Anbaki, a deputy from the Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News Agency, "The defection of a group of deputies from the Taqadum Party has undermined its claim to represent the Sunni parliamentary majority. The majority is now clearly with the opposing side, which has demonstrated cohesion among deputies within the Siyada and Azm alliances, and now includes some Taqadum members."

Al-Anbaki added that "the defection of Taqadum deputies will speed up the election of the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament. Taqadum can no longer claim a parliamentary majority, unlike the opposing Sunni faction. This indicates that Salem Al-Issawi is now closer to becoming Speaker of Parliament and will likely be elected by an absolute parliamentary majority after the Eid al-Adha holiday."

Earlier on Thursday, 11 members of the Iraqi Parliament and provincial councils announced their defection from the Taqadum Party, led by Mohammad Al-Halbousi, and the formation of a new political front called the Mubadara (Initiative) Bloc.

The defectors cited "political stagnation and the legislative authority’s inability to elect a new Speaker of Parliament for several months" as their reasons for establishing the Initiative Bloc to "break the deadlock in the political scene."